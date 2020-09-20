हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera sample not preserved properly

The AIIMS experts were flown from Delhi to Mumbai to make on the spot assessment of the sequence of events and scrutinise the documents related to forensics.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 10:01
Comments |

New Delhi: The forensic team of AIIMS is likely to share its findings with the CBI team on September 20, according to news agency IANS. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Sushant's viscera was not preserved properly.

The viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS is "of very less quantity and degenerated", highly placed sources of the hospital revealed to IANS.

Till late Friday evening, the viscera, which holds the key in ascertaining the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, was being tested at the forensic department of AIIMS in New Delhi.

The AIIMS experts were flown from Delhi to Mumbai to make on the spot assessment of the sequence of events and scrutinise the documents related to forensics.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the updates on the case.

20 September 2020, 10:01 AM

By early next week, AIIMS forensic experts and CBI officials will hold conclusive discussion on the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on June 14.

20 September 2020, 10:01 AM

The Mumbai Police had questioned several witnesses, conducted forensic probes but did not test the crucial viscera sample. Subsequently, on the request of the CBI, leading forensic experts of AIIMS were asked to examine the lapses in the initial investigations, primarily the forensic aspects. The experts were also given the viscera sample.

20 September 2020, 10:00 AM

After conducting the autopsy on June 15, the medical board comprising five doctors of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai cited "hanging" as the probable cause of death of Sushant.

20 September 2020, 10:00 AM

To confirm if Sushant died of suspected poisoning or drug overdose, the viscera analysis has become the most crucial test for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its medico-legal investigation into the death of the Bollywood star.
 

