Live: Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera sample not preserved properly

By early next week, AIIMS forensic experts and CBI officials will hold conclusive discussion on the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on June 14.
The Mumbai Police had questioned several witnesses, conducted forensic probes but did not test the crucial viscera sample. Subsequently, on the request of the CBI, leading forensic experts of AIIMS were asked to examine the lapses in the initial investigations, primarily the forensic aspects. The experts were also given the viscera sample.
After conducting the autopsy on June 15, the medical board comprising five doctors of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai cited "hanging" as the probable cause of death of Sushant.
To confirm if Sushant died of suspected poisoning or drug overdose, the viscera analysis has become the most crucial test for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its medico-legal investigation into the death of the Bollywood star.