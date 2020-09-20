Live: Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera sample not preserved properly

New Delhi: The forensic team of AIIMS is likely to share its findings with the CBI team on September 20, according to news agency IANS. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Sushant's viscera was not preserved properly.

The viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS is "of very less quantity and degenerated", highly placed sources of the hospital revealed to IANS.

Till late Friday evening, the viscera, which holds the key in ascertaining the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, was being tested at the forensic department of AIIMS in New Delhi.

The AIIMS experts were flown from Delhi to Mumbai to make on the spot assessment of the sequence of events and scrutinise the documents related to forensics.

