Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra off to Maldives together for New Year celebrations - VIDEO

New Delhi: The new love birds in B-Town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani might be tight-lipped about their brimming romance, but they can't escape the shutterbugs. The duo is off to the Maldives together and was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport together.

Sid and Kiara waved at the paps before security check-in and looked like a happy couple. The video was posted on Instagram by celeb pap Viral Bhayani. Take a look:

Rumours about Kiara and Sidharth's romance have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and gained more ground after their last outing together Shershaah was highly well received.

Their film 'Shershaah' traces the story of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), played by Sid and Dimple Cheema, essayed by Kiara in the movie.

Shershaah is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. It is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. 'Shershaah' was released on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra playing pivotal parts.

Both Kiara and Sidharth have not yet made any public statement about dating each other.