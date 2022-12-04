Madhuri Dixit follows Tu Aaja trend in new reel, fans call it 'cringe'- WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood's evergreen Diva Madhuri Dixit takes over the internet with her latest posts and reels. Fans love them and adore actresses' approach to new social media trends. BUT, this time her video has made fans upset, they do not want a legend like her to follow any 'cringe' trend.

Last month, a young Pakistani woman Ayesha grooved to the remixed version of the old song 'Tu Aaja' and the video went insanely viral. Many celebrities copied her steps and recreated the steps, it became a popular trend. Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit tried the same but her fans told her not to.

In the video, the actress looked stunning in a sheer beaded sari while she grooves to the tune in her vanity van. Her fans absolutely loved her performance but were also disappointed.

One user commented on the video, "Today’s generation will never know what a dancer you are. This is cringe. Plz do not fall prey to cheap social media jigs." Another one said, "No don’t do this. Please be an inspiration. Let us not give JUNK. Please lead by example.""“You are better than her in fact you are best then why are you copying her," a third user wrote.

This is not the first time that Madhuri has recreated any viral video or trend. Fans love her reels and wait for the new ones every week. Dixit is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos on her official handle.