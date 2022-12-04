topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
MADHURI DIXIT

Madhuri Dixit follows Tu Aaja trend in new reel, fans call it 'cringe'- WATCH

Last month, a young Pakistani woman Ayesha grooved to the remixed version of old song 'Tu Aaja' and the video went insanely viral. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Last month, a young Pakistani woman Ayesha grooved to the remixed version of old song 'Tu Aaja' and the video went insanely viral.
  • Many celebrities copied her steps and recreated the steps, it became a popular trend. Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit tried the same but her fans told her not to.

Trending Photos

Madhuri Dixit follows Tu Aaja trend in new reel, fans call it 'cringe'- WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood's evergreen Diva Madhuri Dixit takes over the internet with her latest posts and reels. Fans love them and adore actresses' approach to new social media trends. BUT, this time her video has made fans upset, they do not want a legend like her to follow any 'cringe' trend.

Last month, a young Pakistani woman Ayesha grooved to the remixed version of the old song 'Tu Aaja' and the video went insanely viral. Many celebrities copied her steps and recreated the steps, it became a popular trend. Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit tried the same but her fans told her not to.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

In the video, the actress looked stunning in a sheer beaded sari while she grooves to the tune in her vanity van. Her fans absolutely loved her performance but were also disappointed. 

One user commented on the video, "Today’s generation will never know what a dancer you are. This is cringe. Plz do not fall prey to cheap social media jigs." Another one said, "No don’t do this. Please be an inspiration. Let us not give JUNK. Please lead by example.""“You are better than her in fact you are best then why are you copying her," a third user wrote.

This is not the first time that Madhuri has recreated any viral video or trend. Fans love her reels and wait for the new ones every week. Dixit is very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos on her official handle.

Live Tv

Madhuri DixitTu Aajaviral videoPakistani girl Tu Aaja videoTu Aaja trendTu Aaja remixTu Aaja video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'