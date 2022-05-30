There is a shadow of grief in the world of entertainment in West Bengal. In just a few days, three model-actresses died an unnatural death. This time, the hanging body of the makeup artist was recovered from Kasba (Makeup Artist Death). The body was recovered from the house late last night. The deceased makeup artist's name is Saraswati Das. She also spoke to his family last night. But no one even realised that such a thing could happen after that. In addition to makeup, she also did photo shoots.

Four unusual deaths in the last 14 days. After 3 actress-models, this time the unusual death of a makeup artist in Kasba. The body was recovered from the house. The family is still fuming over the cause of death. First of all, actress Pallavi Dey. Then there are model actresses Vidisha De Majumdar and Manjusha Niyogi. And this time, a makeup artist.

There has also been a haze surrounding the unusual death of makeup artist Saraswati Dey. According to family sources, Saraswati Das lived with her mother in her grandmother's house for 18 years. In addition to the makeup, she also did many video shoots. She also did private tuitions. The family members can't imagine what happened to the lively girl all of a sudden. The unusual death of makeup artist Saraswati Das has cast a shadow of grief in the glamour world, all four were found hanging from their necks.

Just two days ago, the hanging body of actress Manjusha Niyogi was recovered from patuli's house. She was a friend of the recently deceased Vidisha De Majumdar. Family sources claimed that Manjusha had been suffering from depression since the death of her girlfriend. Did she commit suicide out of that depression?

Manjusha, who was married, came to her father's house four or five days ago. According to the deceased actress' mother, "Vidisha was her friend. They did a lot of work together. She kept saying that I too would do like Vidisha. On the other hand, ten days before Vidisha's death, there was an unusual death of the popular small screen actress Pallavi Dey. One unusual death after another in the glamour world has sparked outrage in Tollywood.