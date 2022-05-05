Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor ‘my man’ says she wants to grow old with him

New Delhi: Reality show judge Malaika Arora is at a very secure place in her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The actress calls the latter ‘my man’ and says she tells him ‘I want to grow old with you’. Malaika also reveals she and Arjun discuss where-next and what-next regarding their relationship and are both on the same page.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Malaika shared, “It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other.”

She further added,”We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too.”

Malaika also shared that Arjun makes her feel secure about their relationship and she does the same.

“You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man,” shared the actress.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who tied the knot in 1998, parted ways in 2017. They are also parents to son Arhaan Khan. While Malaika has found love in Arjun, Arbaaz is happy dating actress Giorgia Andriani.