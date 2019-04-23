close

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks smouldering in latest photoshoot—See pics

She recently shared pictures from her latest photoshoot and she is looking simply fab!

New Delhi: The stunning beauty Malaika Arora is known for her exceptionally gorgeous sartorial choices. She recently shared pictures from her latest photoshoot and she is looking simply fab!

Malaika wore Amit Aggarwal's golden black tube gown dress for cosmetic brand Bobbi Brown. Check out the pictures:

The breathtaking beauty keeps fit by following a healthy workout regime. She maintains an hourglass figure—all thanks to her love for gym and yoga. She is also an avid social media user who loves to share her pictures and videos regularly.

Malaika, in fact, has launched her first fitness and yoga studio last year called 'The Diva Yoga' in Mumbai. She is often clicked by paps either outside a gym or her yoga studio.

Recently, her vacay pictures from the Maldives went viral. She shared some pictures of her enjoying her holiday sending the internet into a tizzy.

She featured in a song titled 'Hello Hello' in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 release 'Pataakha' and was the judge of 'India's Got Talent' season 8 last year along with Kirron Kher and Karan Johar.

