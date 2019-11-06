Malaika Arora seeks divine blessings at Golden Temple, shares pics

New Delhi: The stunner B-Town celebrity, Malaika Arora sneaked out some time from her work commitments and took off to Amritsar recently. She sought divine blessings and visited the famous Golden Temple. The fitness freak celeb took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her recent visit.

Malaika posted pictures with a caption: “#Amritsar #goldentemple #waheguru #blessingstoall”

She looked gorgeous in traditional wear. Malla rocked a gota-patti sharara and short kurta with a long dupatta in a shade of pink. She was accompanied by her friends to the holy visit in Amritsar.

Well, the stunner recently celebrated her 46th birthday and it was a starry affair. She looked absolutely gorgeous and hosted a grand birthday bash in Mumbai which was attended by who's who of the movie industry.

The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.