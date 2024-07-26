Advertisement
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora Shares A Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor; Shares A Heartbreaking Scene And Calls It A Reality

Malaika Arora once again goes cryptic amid her separation rumours from longtime beau and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Malaika Arora Shares A Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor; Shares A Heartbreaking Scene And Calls It A Reality (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly parted ways. Ever since the breakup rumours the couple hasn't made any public appearances and this only has added fuel to the rumours of their separation. Malaika who has been active on social media often grabs attention with her cryptic posts. 

In the latest cryptic post shared Malaika speaks about human actions and mentions the reflection of the inner soul," Every smile, every loving word, every kind action is a reflection of the beauty of your soul. Happy Morning".

The former actress even shared a popular Hollywood film scene where the actress expresses her feelings on being two-times divorced with three kids. Malaika captioned the shared reel, "This scene, Reality".

Malaika Arora skip Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Party

The former actress made headlines after she skipped her beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebration on June 26 and that left many wondering if the breakup rumours are true.

When Arjun Kapoor Spoke About His Marriage Plans With Malaika Arora

Arjun had appeared on Karan Johar's where he mentioned having no plans to get married with this statement, "I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes.

The actor further added, " I think it’s unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I’m very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we’ve had to be in this comfortable happy space."

It has been reported that Malaika wanted marriage commitment from Arjun but the actor was not very keen and hence this led to separation. 
 

