Malaika Arora turns water baby, raises the mercury in a red bikini—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is in limelight these days, majorly because of her personal life. The gorgeous diva is rumoured to be dating actor Arjun Kapoor and is often spotted with him. Only recently, the two went to the Maldives and shared pics (even though separately) from the location, leaving everybody confused as to if they went together or not. However, when they returned together to the airport, it was confirmed that they were indeed together.

Looks like Malaika is in Throwback mode as she took to Instagram and shared some pics from the Maldives vacation.

Check them out here:

Rumour mills were rife that Malaika and Arjun will be tying the knot in April. However, nothing like that is happening anytime soon as both Malaika and Arjun have refuted such reports.

In an interview with DNA, Arjun was asked if he is getting married in June. He replied, “No, I am not. I’m 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I’m in no hurry to get married.”

Rumours about Malaika and Arjun surfaced when the duo made their first public appearance together in 2018. They were seated next to each other during a fashion show and the pics went viral instantly, making fans excited and curious.