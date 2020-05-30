Maniesh Paul aids his domestic help and 40 other migrant workers to reach their native place

Mumbai: Actor Maniesh Paul is always known for his strong bond and connect with his team and all those who work for him. He has time and again spoken about his relationship with all these people who work for him and now he has sought for Sonu Sood's help to send his household help and 40 stranded migrant workers back to their native place.

Actor Sonu Sood has taken up the charge himself and taken up the responsibility solely to help stranded and helpless migrant workers reach back to their homes. The man has been relentlessly working and helping thousands of people across the nation to reach their homes safe and sound.

Maniesh not only helped these stranded migrant workers but also made sure they have enough capital for themselves and their families to survive this havoc with ration. Maniesh has provided a certain amount to his house help so that he can afford the basic essentials once he reaches his hometown. This gesture of Maniesh is extraordinary and truly deserves applause.

He has been taking active initiatives to back up the underprivileged with a donation of 20 lakhs earlier and created a widespread awareness with his much -appreciated short film’ What If’. Maniesh took an active step to reach out to the nation’s hero presently Sonu Sood who seems to be an angel for these poor and needy to provide aid by helping his household worker and 40 other migrant workers reach to their loved ones.

Maniesh and Sonu Sood are exemplary examples of how we should be supporting one another during these tough times and extend our hands to help out people trapped in situations we could not probably imagine ourselves in. It is the time we overcome these hardships, pain together and hopefully, this too shall pass.