topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
MANOJ BAJPAYEE

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies at 80, was unwell for past few days!

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness at a hospital here. She was 80. According to the spokesperson of the actor, his mother was not well for the past 20 days.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 04:05 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies at 80, was unwell for past few days!

New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness at a hospital here. She was 80. According to the spokesperson of the actor, his mother was not well for the past 20 days.

"Geeta Devi was 80 yrs old and she was not well for past 20 days. Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She died in Max pushpanjali hospital. Geeta Devi was Manoj Bajpayee's pillar of strength....She is survived by 3 sons 3 daughters.. Sending him and the family lots of love, strength and prayers ?? May her soul rest in peace," the statement from the spokesperson read.

Manoj's father RK Bajpayee died in October last year.

Manoj on Wednesday had announced his next 'Bandaa', a courtroom drama. The movie is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki who has previously worked on web shows such as Aspirants and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd.

 

Live Tv

Manoj BajpayeeManoj Bajpayee motherManoj Bajpayee mother deadGeeta devi diesManoj Bajpayee news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls