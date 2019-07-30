Mouni Roy hilariously explains 'five missed calls from maa emoji' with a pic

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy in a single post has hilariously explained to us how an emoji would describe five missed calls from your mother on your phone.

In the picture which appears to be taken fon the sets of her TV show 'Naagin', Mouni is seen wearing a white sari and sports a serious expression. "Five missed calls from maa emoji," she captioned her post.

Don't we all get scared when we see the missed calls? Here's how Mouni explained it.

(ROFL)

"Right" and "Fabulous" are some of the comments on the post.

Mouni is one of the top-rated stars of the TV industry. She debuted in Bollywood in 2018 opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Gold' and followed it up with John Abraham-starrer 'RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter'.

As of now, she is busy with Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akinneni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.

'Brahmastra' is slated to hit the screens in 2020.