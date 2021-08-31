Mouni Roy makes head turn in high-slit green backless dress, check pics

NEW DELHI: Actress Mouni Roy looked absolutely gorgeous in a backless maxi dress as she was papped by photographers in Mumbai. The actress teamed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and sizzled in smokey eyes makeup look. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green outfit that came with a high-slit.

The actress was photographed as she arrived at the music label T-Series office in Mumbai's Andheri area.

The 'Naagin' actress is one of those from the tinsel town who often makes head turn with her sartorial choices. This time too, she managed to raise the mercury with her bold outing.

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Mouni made her big-screen debut with Akshay Kumar's sports drama 'Gold'. She was also seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. She will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmāstra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in the film.

Roy is a social media sensation with an ocean of fans adoring her style. She has 18.6 million followers on Instagram.

In 2020, she has featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.