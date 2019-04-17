Mouni Roy shows her love for green, oozes oomph in a tube dress—See pics

New Delhi: The very glamourous 'Naagin' aka Mouni Roy is hailed as a style icon, not for nothing. She moved from television to movies in 2018 with Akshay Kumar's Gold and ever since there has been no looking back for the stunner. She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'.

Mouni, who is quite a social media person, recently shared a series of pictures where she can be seen in an easy-breezy summer tube gown.

Check out her pictures:

She not only looks breathtaking but also shows off her super toned hourglass figure.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.