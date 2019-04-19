Mouni Roy's desi look is breaking the internet—See pics

New Delhi: The prettiest Naagin of all, Mouni Roy sure seems to know how to hog be a newsmaker. She is a popular celebrity on social media and often her pictures go viral on the internet. Recently, she ditched her dresses and donned a traditional desi look.

Mouni wore a beautiful green anarkali kurta with white palazzo pants and dupatta. The gorgeous face shared the picture on Instagram and netizens praised her desi look. She wrote in the caption: “I could be Marvellous Mrs Maisel except am not a Mrs yet or as marvellous but I sure am always going on n on about something. #happyupnaway Taa Bombay.”

She looks fab in traditional Indian wear as well as in modern chic avatar.

She moved from television to movies in 2018 with Akshay Kumar's Gold and ever since there has been no looking back for the stunner. She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'.

Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.