Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh's party track 'Kanta Laga' out now

Singers Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh released their party track 'Kanta Laga' on Wednesday.

Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh's party track 'Kanta Laga' out now
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singers Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh released their party track 'Kanta Laga' on Wednesday.

The three singers, who are teaming up for the first time, are sure that the song will be enjoyed by all music buffs.

Check out the song here:

 

"I've sung with Tony and Yo Yo Honey Singh earlier. It was a lot of fun to get together for 'Kanta Laga'. Singing for it with these two artistes was a party itself and now that it's out we invite you all to come party with us," says Neha.

Adding to this, Yo Yo Honey Singh says, "This is the collaboration that I was very excited about and I'm glad that it's out now. May the party continue and I hope through 'Kanta' the listeners have something they can enjoy."

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song is released under Anshul Garg's label Desi Music Factory. The music producer dedicates this song to fans of all three singers.

"It is heartwarming to have listeners wait for 'Kanta Laga' eagerly. We dedicate this song to all the fans of Neha, Tony and Honey across the world. Putting this song together was an exciting experience for the entire team and we're happy to be able to share our labour of love with the listeners," says Anshul.

 

