हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif step out for dinner night, photos go VIRAL

Pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's dinner night with their family members have gone viral on social media. Take a look at the pictures here.

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif step out for dinner night, photos go VIRAL
File Photo

Mumbai: A day after celebrating their first Holi together, B-Town power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out for dinner on Saturday (March 19) night along with their family.

Pictures of Vicky and Katrina, fondly called by fans as VicKat, have gone viral on social media, from their family dinner with Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal along with his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

For the dinner, Katrina chose to wear a denim shirt with a denim skirt. 

Vicky wore smart casuals while Suzanne looked simple and elegant in a black-and-white outfit.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar`s `Sam Bahadur`. Katrina has `Tiger 3` in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalKatrina KaifVicky Kaushal wifeKatrina Kaif weddingKatrina Kaif husband
Next
Story

Days after sudden disappearance, singer Britney Spears returns to Instagram

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Deshhit: Approval rating of PM Modi came to the fore, Modi surpassed the country's veteran leaders