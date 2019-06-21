close

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra his 'hot date'

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra his &#039;hot date&#039;

New York: American pop singer Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing about his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whom he called his "hot date".

Nick on Friday posted an Instagram story featuring his wife and Indian actress. He used a heart filter on the social media platform.

He captioned the Instagram story: "My hot date on date night". 

Nick and Priyanka's date night video comes hours after the Jonas Brothers released their new song titled "Runaway". 

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. 

 

