Nick Jonas has the cutest birthday wish for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas—See inside

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on July 18 and wishes started pouring in from different parts of the world. The much-talented actress has an ocean of fans, from India as well as abroad.

Pee Cee celebrated her 37th birthday this year and her husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to wish his wife on her special day. Along with posting two pictures of Priyanka, Nick had the sweetest message for her! He wrote, “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday.”

Check out his post here:

Adorable, right? The international music sensation also took to Instagram stories and shared Priyanka's birthday look via a short video. The actress looks gorgeous in a red sparkling dress that she paired with high heels and a super stylish sling bag.

Here is a screenshot from Nick's Instagram stories:

Well, looks like someone's smitten by the birthday girl. (Awwww!)

Nick and Priyanka got married in December 2018 and their wedding pics and videos were all that netizens could talk about the entire month. The couple exchanged vows in a Christain ceremony on December 1. A day later, they tied the nuptial knot again as per Hindu traditions.

The ceremonies took place in the presence of close friends and family at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace.