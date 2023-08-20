trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651318
NewsLifestylePeople
NIKKI DUTTA

Nikita Dutta's Sizzles In Black Monokini As She Watches The Sunset On Beach, Pics Inside

Taking to photo-sharing app, Nikita shared a string of throwback photos from her Maldives vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen in black sleeveless bodycon swimsuit, and her hair let open.

Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 06:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nikita Dutta's Sizzles In Black Monokini As She Watches The Sunset On Beach, Pics Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Known for her roles in ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘The Big Bull’ and ‘Gold’ among others, actress Nikita Dutta has set the Instagram on fire with her stunning beach pictures.

Taking to photo-sharing app, Nikita shared a string of throwback photos from her Maldives vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen in black sleeveless bodycon swimsuit, and her hair let open.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikita Dutta (@nikifying)

In one photo, she is posing while sitting inside a pool. Another picture features her posing on the beach, with a picturesque view of the sea as the backdrop. One photo shows her happily playing with water.

She captioned the post, “Life is always better watching sunsets on a beach, while also sitting in a pool #Throwback #Maldives #IndianOcean”.

Fans went into a frenzy after seeing the smoking hot pictures of Nikita. They wrote: “hotness explosion”, “lovely pictures”, “amazing”, “gorgeous”, “fire h tu”, “hot black pepper”, and “kaatil”.

On the film front, she was last seen as Tania, in musical supernatural comedy drama ‘Rocket Gang’. The flick starred Aditya Seal as Amarbir, and Jason Tham. The film also featured Ranbir Kapoor as an Angel in a special appearance in the song "Har Bachcha Hai Rocket”. 

Nikita was also seen in web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ created by Neeraj Pandey. It starred Karan Tacker (as IPS Amit Lodha) in the lead. She played the character of Tanu Lodha, wife of Amit in the crime thriller series.

She will be next making Marathi debut with ‘Gharat Ganpati’. Nikita also has ‘Dangey’ in her kitty.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train