RAKUL PREET SINGH

'No Fever, Puffy Face Or Neck Spasm' Can Stop Rakul Preet Singh From Oozing Oomph In Black Tube Jumpsuit - Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Hot Pics: The actress shared her sensational photoshoot pictures on social media wearing a black denim tube jumpsuit.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'No Fever, Puffy Face Or Neck Spasm' Can Stop Rakul Preet Singh From Oozing Oomph In Black Tube Jumpsuit - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has left her fans impressed many times with her performances on-screen and interesting film choices. The actress recently was feeling under the weather yet decided to go glam and be on her feet for work. Taking to her social media, Rakul shared some stunning pictures of her recent photoshoot in which she is wearing a full one-piece black denim tube jumpsuit.

The actress took to Instagram and explainer her health condition in the caption of the post reading: "Somedays just don’t go your way but thats fine .. from fever , puffy face to a neck spasm but nothing should stop you from putting on some glam.. it’s ok sometimes to not look your best or feel ur best .. after all who defines best #selflove #showmustgoon"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul is still winning love and praises for her January released film, Chhatriwali which topped the charts and was trending on the platform of release for a long time. Rakul's performance was immensely praised by the audience and the critics for shouldering a strong subject very well all on her own as a small-town condom quality tester, Sanya in the film.

 

