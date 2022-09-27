No time to rest for Radhika Madan, actress heads straight to Maddock Films after returning from TIFF- WATCH

New Delhi: After making a global impression with her second film at the TIFF, Radhika Madan dives straight into her upcoming project as the actress visited Maddock Films' office instantly after arriving from Canada.

Representing India with her film 'Kacchey Limbu', Radhika Madan earned praises and appreciation for her remarkable performance in the film.

Leaving no time for a break, the actress landed in Mumbai and drove straight to Maddock Films for her recently announced film.

Adding to the long and exciting list of her projects, Radhika Madan announced her upcoming film with Maddock Films' titled 'Happy Teacher's Day', earlier this month.

Been around the clock for a while, Radhika Madan has a promising line up varied genres and diverse characters. In addition to the Indian theatrical release of Kachhey Limbu, Radhika will also soon be seen in Asmaan Bharadwaj's Kuttey with Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, amongst others.

Reuniting with Maddock, Radhika Madan will be also seen in the upcoming Homi Adajania directorial that was wrapped earlier this year. Leading the daring story by Sudhanshu Saria in Sanaa, Radhika Madan will put forth yet another aspect of her versatility.

Creating a huge noise, Radhika also announced Soorarai Pottru's remake co-starring Akshay Kumar, which has got the audience extremely excited.

With the recent announcement of Happy Teacher's Day, Radhika is soon expected to begin shoot for the film, marking her fourth association with Maddock.

With multiple projects in her kitty, Radhika Madan is undoubtedly one of the busiest and most bankable actors in Bollywood today!