NewsLifestylePeople
RADHIKA MADAN

No time to rest for Radhika Madan, actress heads straight to Maddock Films after returning from TIFF- WATCH

Representing India with her film 'Kacchey Limbu', Radhika Madan earned praises and appreciation for her remarkable performance in the film. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • After making a global impression with her second film at the TIFF, Radhika Madan dives straight into her upcoming project as the actress visited Maddock Films' office instantly after arriving from Canada.
  • Representing India with her film 'Kacchey Limbu', Radhika Madan earned praise and appreciation for her remarkable performance in the film.

Trending Photos

No time to rest for Radhika Madan, actress heads straight to Maddock Films after returning from TIFF- WATCH

New Delhi: After making a global impression with her second film at the TIFF, Radhika Madan dives straight into her upcoming project as the actress visited Maddock Films' office instantly after arriving from Canada. 

Representing India with her film 'Kacchey Limbu', Radhika Madan earned praises and appreciation for her remarkable performance in the film. 

Leaving no time for a break, the actress landed in Mumbai and drove straight to Maddock Films for her recently announced film. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Adding to the long and exciting list of her projects, Radhika Madan announced her upcoming film with Maddock Films' titled 'Happy Teacher's Day', earlier this month. 

Been around the clock for a while, Radhika Madan has a promising line up varied genres and diverse characters. In addition to the Indian theatrical release of Kachhey Limbu, Radhika will also soon be seen in  Asmaan Bharadwaj's Kuttey with Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, amongst others. 

Reuniting with Maddock, Radhika Madan will be also seen in the upcoming Homi Adajania directorial that was wrapped earlier this year. Leading the daring story by Sudhanshu Saria in Sanaa, Radhika Madan will put forth yet another aspect of her versatility. 

Creating a huge noise, Radhika also announced  Soorarai Pottru's remake co-starring Akshay Kumar, which has got the audience extremely excited. 

With the recent announcement of Happy Teacher's Day, Radhika is soon expected to begin shoot for the film, marking her fourth association with Maddock. 

With multiple projects in her kitty, Radhika Madan is undoubtedly one of the busiest and most bankable actors in Bollywood today!

Live Tv

Radhika MadanRadhika Madan moviesRadhika Madan upcoming moviesRadhika Madan spotted

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022