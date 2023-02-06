Nora Fatehi Celebrates her 31st Birthday, Reveals her Plans for Special Day

MUMBAI: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who has an enthralling audience with her versatile dancing and acting skills, turned a year older on Monday.

Sharing her idea of celebration, the birthday girl said, "I don't shy away from the idea of a celebration. I think with life, we're all moving so fast doing a million and one things and it's all so fleeting. To be able to take out a day to celebrate someone's presence in this world is special. Especially if you are fortunate enough to celebrate in the company of your loved ones. If a celebration isn't feasible for whatever reason, it's the sentiment of acknowledging someone and their uniqueness to the world and what they mean to you that matters most."

"The more birthdays that pass, the more we value moments and put more effort to enjoy life for more of the simplest things. Simple pleasures like taking it back to the people that matter the most and spending time with loved ones and really making an effort to be positive, happy and grateful," Nora said.

Nora rang in her 31st birthday in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, she shared several videos and pictures from the celebrations with her friends. The stories show Nora dressed in the hottest mint green backless maxi dress, hanging on the beach, dancing with her friends and enjoying a cool photoshoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will be seen in '100 percent', which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh.