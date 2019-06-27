Nora Fatehi is a sight to behold in this pic—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is a rage on the internet and her pics and videos often go viral. The Moroccan beauty shot to fame with her killer dance moves in the song 'Dilbar' and has been ruling hearts since then. Nora has a solid fan base with over 4.9 million followers on Instagram. The actress knows how to keep her fans satiated with her regular uploads.

In her latest Instagram post, Nora is seen posing elegantly in a white outfit and is a sight to behold! Her potent gaze will make you look at the pic more than once.

Check it out here:

Fans have already started going gaga over the pic and are flooding the comments section with compliments.

On the work front, Nora is busy shooting for 'Street Dancer 3D' along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The leggy lass is known to be a fantastic dancer and it will be interesting to see what she brings in the world of 'Street Dancer'.

The film is being directed by Remo D'Souza and will release in January 2020.