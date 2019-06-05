Nora Fatehi looks straight out of a fairytale in these pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Nora Fatehi, who is known for her glamorous as well as entertaining social media posts, is in the limelight yet again. The beautiful actress took to Instagram and posted two pictures that have left fans awestruck. With over 4.7 million followers on the photo and video sharing app, Nora is an internet sensation and her pictures and videos often go viral.

In her latest Instagram post, the Moroccan beauty can be seen posing in a white gown with minimalist makeup and accessories. She poses elegantly by the beach and we bet you will look at these pictures more than once!

Check them out here:

The dancer-turned-actress shot to fame with the song 'Dilbar' that released in 2018 as a part of the film 'Satyameva Jayate'. Since then, she has been a favourite of many and has an ocean of fans.

Nora made her presence felt in 'Bharat' that released today on the occasion of Eid. The film has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles along with an array of talented actors from the film industry.