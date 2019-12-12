Nora Fatehi shimmers in a golden dress, netizens hail her look – See pic

New Delhi: The stunning Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has made a niche place for herself in the Hindi movie industry. Thanks to her impeccable dance moves, Nora has some incredible hit songs to her credit.

Being an avid social media user, Nora enjoys a solid fan base on Instagram. She has a huge 8.8 million followers list which explains her growing popularity on social media.

In her recent post, Nora Fatehi shared her look of the day—all dolled up in a shimmering golden dress—we bet you can't take eyes off her. Check out the photo here:

Her picture has been liked by 534,422 users so far and the comment section is loaded with heaps of praises for her sensational look.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a cameo role in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019. It was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Next, she will be seen in ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads in the movie while Nora has a pivotal part.

Nora has several hit dance numbers like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' to her credit and some time back she even released her song titled 'Pepeta' which too became a rage.