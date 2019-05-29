close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shows how to walk in a room full of haters—Watch

Nora is a regular at posting on social media app Instagram and has a huge fan-following. 

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her killer dance moves in the song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate'. The film starred John Abraham in the lead role and was a success at box office. Ever since then, Nora has been busy with new projects and enjoys a massive fan-following. The actress is a regular at posting on social media app Instagram.

She took to Insta and shared a video captioning it as, “Lesson of the day guys.. this is how u should walk into a room full of haters tag a hater @marcepedrozoa”

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora made her debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and has come a long way since then. The Moroccan beauty will next share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film, slated to release on June 5, has an array of talented actors like Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover to name a few.

She will also be seen reuniting with John Abraham in 'Batla House'.

