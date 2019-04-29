Nora Fatehi's desi look will win your hearts—See pic

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has slowly but steadily made her own space in the Hindi movie business. She featured in the super hit track 'Dilbar' last year and created a strong buzz. The superhit track was from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Better known as the Dilbar girl now, Nora has a solid fan base on social media as well. She has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram and has a rock-solid fanbase. Recently, she shared some amazing pictures on her handle where she can be seen in a desi look:

Nora looks stunning in a white sharara dress and sports red hair.

The model turned actress made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry.

On the work front, she is busy working on ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's dance movie titled 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also, she will be seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. It has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.