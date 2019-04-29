close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's desi look will win your hearts—See pic

Nora looks stunning in a white sharara dress and sports red hair.

Nora Fatehi&#039;s desi look will win your hearts—See pic

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has slowly but steadily made her own space in the Hindi movie business. She featured in the super hit track 'Dilbar' last year and created a strong buzz. The superhit track was from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Better known as the Dilbar girl now, Nora has a solid fan base on social media as well. She has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram and has a rock-solid fanbase. Recently, she shared some amazing pictures on her handle where she can be seen in a desi look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It was too sunny to smile 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora looks stunning in a white sharara dress and sports red hair.

The model turned actress made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry.

On the work front, she is busy working on ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's dance movie titled 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Also, she will be seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. It has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

 

 

 

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsnora fatehi photosBollywood
Next
Story

Bollywood celebrities vote in Maharashtra

Must Watch

PT15M17S

Babul Supriyo's car demolition in the violence between TMC and Congress' workers in Jemua of Asansol