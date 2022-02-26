हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Oh so HOT! Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan steps out for date night with BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor: PICS

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's stunning daughter Suhana Khan, who recently arrived from New York, after completing her studies, was spotted arriving at Mizu restaurant with her bestie Ananya Panday.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town besties Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor have stepped out for a girls' night out together. The girls planned out their evening at Mumbai's plush restaurant Mizu. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya was the first one to arrive at the restaurant. She was spotted wearing a white bodycon cut-out dress and completed the look with white shoes. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's stunning daughter Suhana Khan, who recently arrived from New York, after completing her studies, arrived at the venue with 'Gehraiyaan' star Ananya Panday. 

Suhana looked super stunning in a white off-shoulder crop top and striped pants whereas Ananya stood out in her lavender dress. The duo was seen posing for the cameras for a moment before Suhana made her way in.

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

While Ananya made her debut in Bollywood a few years back in 'Students Of The Year 2', Shanaya announced her debut project last year. Buzz is there that much like her besties - Ananya and Shanaya, Suhana is too keen to make her debut in the film industry. 

If rumours are to be believed, Suhana will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Archies comics alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, under filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. However, there is no confirmation on the same. 

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan', will next be seen in 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

 

