On Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's birthday, scroll through some of his best pics with sister Sonam, Rhea and family

New Delhi: Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with 'Mirzya', turns 30 today (November 9). Harsh is superstar Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's son. His sisters are actress Sonam Kapoor and film producer Rhea Kapoor. As of now, Harsh is spending his birthday in London with Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Today, as Harsh Vardhan Kapoor turns a year older, we have collated a few pictures of the actor with his family. Trust us when we say it's a treat to all Kapoor fans! Take a look:

In his four-year-old career, Harsh Varrdhan has starred in two films - 'Mirzya' and 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' - which released in 2018. As of now, he is looking forward to start filming Abhinav Bindra biopic, which is currently in the pre-production stage. In the untitled film, the actor co-stars with his father Anil Kapoor.

Harsh started his career as an assistant director. He worked with Anurag Kashyap in 'Bombay Velvet' (2015). And, a year later, he made his film debut as an actor in 'Mirzya', directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film won Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor two awards for Best Male Debut.

Happy birthday, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor!