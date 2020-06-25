हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karisma Kapoor

On Karisma Kapoor's birthday, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable video - Watch

Karisma turned 46 and due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, this year it is going to be a private birthday for the stunner.

On Karisma Kapoor&#039;s birthday, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable video - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's birthday (June 25) was made special by sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared an adorable video on social media. Bebo wished her sister on birthday with a heartwarming note along with a video.

Kareena wrote: To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever 

Karisma turned 46 and due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, this year it is going to be a private birthday for the stunner.

Her BFFs and close friends like Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra amongst others have wished her on social media. 

Last year, she celebrated her birthday in London with her fam jam.

 

Tags:
Karisma Kapoorhappy birthday karisma kapoorKarisma Kapoor birthdayKareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Mumbai Police asks Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Sandip Ssingh to record statement in actor's death case
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 92,95,635Confirmed
  • 4,78,289Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M8S

Badi Bahas: Now ‘Bhishma’ will stop the encroachment of China?