On Karisma Kapoor's birthday, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable video - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's birthday (June 25) was made special by sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared an adorable video on social media. Bebo wished her sister on birthday with a heartwarming note along with a video.

Kareena wrote: To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever

Karisma turned 46 and due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, this year it is going to be a private birthday for the stunner.

Her BFFs and close friends like Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra amongst others have wished her on social media.

Last year, she celebrated her birthday in London with her fam jam.