On National Doctors' Day, Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre thank medical staff with heartwarming posts!

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's author wife, Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre battled cancer like true blue warriors. Both documented each phase of their illness and shared it with fans and all those who need the inspiration to rise from any obstacle.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated to appreciate and laud the efforts and contributions of doctors for their work. The date varies from country to country. In India, the National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 to honour the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years.

On National Doctors' Day 2020, Tahira took to Instagram and in a long personalised note thanking her doctors and medical staff, posted a picture from her last chemotherapy session. She wrote: I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude! big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us!No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away! #doctorsday #doctors #nurses #healthcareworkers #earlybreastcancerdetection #earlybreastcancerawareness

In 2018, Tahira first shared on social media that she has DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells but later was diagnosed with stage 1a cancer. She later shared pictures of her bald look after undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

Sonali shared her Instagram story thanking the doctors and medical staff for their services in tough times like the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

She underwent treatment in New York City for high-grade cancer which had metastasised. After spending a couple of months there, she returned to Mumbai hale and hearty.

Kudos to Tahira and Sonali Bendre for being cancer warriors and giving it a tough fight!