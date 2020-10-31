हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Iron Man, says 'he sacrificed his position'

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has 'Thalaivi' biopic based on the life of actress-turned politician J Jayalalithaa, Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline.  

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel&#039;s birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Iron Man, says &#039;he sacrificed his position&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to the Iron Man of the country. She thanked him for 'Akhand Bharat' and praised his leadership.

However, Kangana tweeted about how Patel sacrificed his leadership and the opportunity to become the first Prime Minister of India, giving place to Jawaharlal Nehru. Check out her tweets:

He is the real Iron Man of India, I do believe Gandhi ji wanted a weaker mind like Nehru that he could control and run the nation by keeping him in the forefront, that was a good plan but what happened after Gandhi got killed was a big disaster #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel

He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but Nation suffered for decades, we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has 'Thalaivi' biopic based on the life of actress-turned politician J Jayalalithaa, Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline.

 

Tags:
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelSardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversaryKangana RanautGandhiJawaharlal Nehru
Next
Story

Kumar Sanu praises son Jaan Kumar Sanu, advises Rahul Vaidya not to comment on personal life, show compassion
  • 81,37,119Confirmed
  • 1,21,641Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M12S

IPL Masala Unlock : RJ Raunak aka Baua analysis of Punjab-Rajasthan match