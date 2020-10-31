On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Iron Man, says 'he sacrificed his position'

New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to the Iron Man of the country. She thanked him for 'Akhand Bharat' and praised his leadership.

However, Kangana tweeted about how Patel sacrificed his leadership and the opportunity to become the first Prime Minister of India, giving place to Jawaharlal Nehru. Check out her tweets:

He is the real Iron Man of India, I do believe Gandhi ji wanted a weaker mind like Nehru that he could control and run the nation by keeping him in the forefront, that was a good plan but what happened after Gandhi got killed was a big disaster #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but Nation suffered for decades,we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours. pic.twitter.com/TGxcOlDB3K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has 'Thalaivi' biopic based on the life of actress-turned politician J Jayalalithaa, Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline.