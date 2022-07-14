New Delhi: Ormax has released its list of 'Most Popular Male Stars' for the month of June 2022 and guess whose ruling it? Akshay Kumar leads the pack at Number 1 spot with Shah Rukh Khan at the second slot. Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan are safely placed at 3, 4 and 5th slots respectively. Beating Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is the nation's heartthrob - Kartik Aaryan at Number 6 position.

The year 2022 seems to be quite significant for Kartik Aaryan as his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to revive the Hindi film industry post-pandemic. The film has proven a true gamechanger for the heartthrob and helped increase his fandom too.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male Hindi film stars (Jun 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/jsZzmFN7gX — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 12, 2022

Kartik Aaryan holds the 6th position in the list as he leads ahead of all the younger stars of his generation. He is followed by Ranbir Kapoor taking the 7th position, Ranveer Singh on the 8th, Varun Dhawan on the 9th and Ayushmann Khurrana bagging the 10th spot.

It is indeed a huge achievement for the actor who has worked immensely hard to reach where he has, on his own merit and bagged his all-time highest rank so far in the report.