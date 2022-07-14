NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Ormax Most Popular Male Stars Hindi - Kartik Aaryan reserves spot next to the ruling Khans, Hrithik and Akshay Kumar!

Kartik Aaryan holds the 6th position in the list as he leads ahead of all the younger stars of his generation. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ormax Most Popular Male Stars Hindi - Kartik Aaryan reserves spot next to the ruling Khans, Hrithik and Akshay Kumar!

New Delhi: Ormax has released its list of 'Most Popular Male Stars' for the month of June 2022 and guess whose ruling it? Akshay Kumar leads the pack at Number 1 spot with Shah Rukh Khan at the second slot. Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan are safely placed at 3, 4 and 5th slots respectively. Beating Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is the nation's heartthrob - Kartik Aaryan at Number 6 position. 

The year 2022 seems to be quite significant for Kartik Aaryan as his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to revive the Hindi film industry post-pandemic. The film has proven a true gamechanger for the heartthrob and helped increase his fandom too. 

Kartik Aaryan holds the 6th position in the list as he leads ahead of all the younger stars of his generation. He is followed by Ranbir Kapoor taking the 7th position, Ranveer Singh on the 8th, Varun Dhawan on the 9th and Ayushmann Khurrana bagging the 10th spot.

It is indeed a huge achievement for the actor who has worked immensely hard to reach where he has, on his own merit and bagged his all-time highest rank so far in the report.

 

Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan newsShah Rukh KhanSalman KhanAamir khanHrithik RoshanAkshay KumarMost Popular Male Stars Hindi listOrmax list 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country