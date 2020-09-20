Out and about: Malaika Arora recovers from coronavirus with 'minimum pain and discomfort'

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, has finally recovered with "minimum pain and discomfort". She took to Instagram to share a note about her reports and thanked her doctors for the guidance.

Sharing a picture of herself sporting a mask, Malaika wrote, "'Out and about'... M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

Read Malaika's post here:

Malaika was quarantined at her Mumbai home after she was diagnosed of COVID-19 on September 7. A week ago, she shared a heartbreaking post on not being able to meet her son Arhaan all this while due to coronavirus.

Malaika opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis a day after her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Malaika had resumed work some days ago. She returned to the sets of 'India's Best Dancer' as a judge.