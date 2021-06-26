हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi lends support to NCB on International Day Against Drug Abuse

Pankaj Tripathi says it is his social responsibility to fulfil his duty.

Pankaj Tripathi lends support to NCB on International Day Against Drug Abuse
Pic Courtesy: Web show still

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday pledged support to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He says authorities from NCB Patna Zonal Unit have reached out to him for the cause.

"The authorities from NCB Patna reached out to me for this cause, and anything that is associated with Bihar and in public concerns, I personally have interest to lend my support for such campaigns and awareness creation drives," he says.

Pankaj says it is his social responsibility to fulfil his duty. "Cinema is one of the favourite mediums of the youth, and as an actor if we initiate any awareness campaign it may reach out to maximum people, creating more impact. It's a social responsibility for me as an actor and as a citizen to fulfil my duty as much as I can," he said.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pankaj TripathiNCBInternational Day Against Drug Abuse
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor's late-night bday bash brings Ranveer, Ranbir and others under one roof - In Pics

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day