New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently stunned her fans on social media by posting a series of gorgeous pictures of herself wearing a red bodycon dress. The asymmetrical, full-sleeved gown showcased her curves and emphasized her lean and toned physique. The actress Parineeti can be seen posing chicly for the camera with the caption reading: "POV: you finally got out of your sweatpants."

In a swift response to the post, her husband, Raghav Chadha, complimented her, saying simply but lovingly, "Gorgeous is the word." Many others posted on her timeline including Saba Pataudi, the sister of Saif Ali Khan. She dropped the fire and heart emojis, while singer Asees Kaur added, "& slaying."

Some fans wrote things like "I just melted" and "Beautiful always." A fan even praised her and called her "red chillie," referencing her eye-catching red clothing.

Parineeti has been posting photos and videos from her recent trip to the UK. She recently stated in an interview with Eastern Eye that she would like to explore options outside of the Indian film industry, especially in the UK. "Having spent a considerable amount of time in the UK, I’ve come to appreciate its cinema, TV, fashion, culture, and storytelling. The entertainment industry here offers vast opportunities, and I’m excited about exploring this space as I evaluate some interesting offers" she said with enthusiasm.

Professionally, Parineeti was highly appreciated on her recent film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila', which was helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also won 'Breakout Film Of The Year' award at the Melbourne Film Festival.