Paris Hilton mourns death of grandfather Barron Hilton

Los Angeles: Socialite Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of her grandfather Barron Hilton.

The 38-year-old reality star and entrepreneur paid tribute to her grandfather, who died on September 19 at the age of 91.

On Friday night, Paris shared a video montage of her and Barron, writing about how much she looked up to him, reports etonline.com.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure. Ever since I was a little girl, I have looked up to him as a businessman. I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor.

"I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me," she said.

Paris also posted a second tribute, which included photos of Barron and his late wife Marilyn, who died in 2004.

"So sad to have lost my grandfather but it makes me happy to know that he is in heaven now with his soulmate. My grandmother Marilyn was one of the most beautiful women inside and out," Paris penned.

The "Stars are Blind" singer added that her grandparents lived an amazing and exciting life together.

"Their love, loyalty, dedication and life together has always been such an inspiration to me. I miss them both so much and will always be grateful to have witnessed such a pure true love. Love you Nanu and Papa forever," she wrote.