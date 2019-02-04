हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa helps raise funds for cancer patients

"CityLights" actress Patralekhaa is lending her support to an NGO to raise funds for cancer patients, and feels it is important to spread awareness about the disease.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

"Besides doing our bit for the cancer patients, I honestly feel we should also address the cause as a serious issue," Patralekhaa said in a statement.

"Besides doing our bit for the cancer patients, I honestly feel we should also address the cause as a serious issue," Patralekhaa said in a statement. 

"Most of the stories that we get to hear or read are incredibly heart-wrenching. I feel active participation will really work wonders," she added. 

The actress lent her support by planning a visit to a Bandra-based NGO on Monday to meet and interact with cancer patients in an attempt to raise funds for them.

According to a source, Patralekhaa "intends to work closely with cancer patients and strive to spread awareness about the health risks, urging people to take care of their health and avoid things that increase the risk of cancer". 

