Crystal Hefner

Playboy founder's widow opens up about cosmetic surgery, calls out unrealistic beauty standards in explosive post

Crystal posted a picture of her bandaged chest and accompanied the post with a long note. She wrote, “I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn't make it through."

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/crystalhefner

New Delhi: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner divulged that she “almost didn't make it through” during a fat transfer surgery in October.  The model took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 6) to talk about current beauty standards. 

“I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok,” she added. 

Crystal asserted that she is an “advocate for being natural”. “ I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it,” she mused.

 

The 34-year-old model, who has featured in Playboy magazine and site, called out the toxic culture and movies which “makes women feel terrible about themselves”. She wrote,  “Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves. Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them).⁣” 

“Women are overly sexualized,” she added earnestly. “For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough,” Crystal’s note read. 

“I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it. This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure, even now in my 30’s - as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now.” she concluded. 

TV star Crystal was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017 aged 91. 

 

