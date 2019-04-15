close

India's most wanted

Poster of Arjun Kapoor starrer flick 'India's Most Wanted' out now

Poster of Arjun Kapoor starrer flick &#039;India&#039;s Most Wanted&#039; out now

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor, on Monday, put out on his Instagram handle the poster of his upcoming film `India`s Most Wanted`. "I am proud to present to all of you, an unbelievable story inspired by true events. Teaser out tomorrow. Indias Most Wanted," the caption read.

The film is helmed by Rajkumar Gupta who directed movies like `No One Killed Jessica` and `Raid` will release its teaser tomorrow. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Gupta of `No One Killed Jessica` fame, will have its teaser out tomorrow.

The `Ki and Ka` actor is also busy with the filming of `Panipat`, which is being directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

The historical drama also features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles and is based on the third battle of Panipat, which was fought between Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761.The film `India`s Most Wanted` is slated to hit the silver screen on May 24.

