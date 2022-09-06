NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable PIC with daughter Malti Marie, calls her ‘My whole heart’

Priyanka Chopra shared a new picture with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her Instagram story. She captioned the post as 'My whole heart'.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:13 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable PIC with daughter Malti Marie, calls her ‘My whole heart’

Washington: Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, motherhood. On Tuesday morning, she treated her fans to a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie.  

In the image, Priyanka is seen tossing her little one into the air by holding her tightly. "My whole heart," she captioned the photo.  

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra keeps sharing her pictures with daughter Malti Marie. However, she does not reveal her face in any of the photos. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.  

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. It will also mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair after ‘Don 2’. She was last seen in Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. 

Live Tv

Priyanka Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra daughterMalti Marie Jonas ChopraNick Jonas

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints