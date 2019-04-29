close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra's party at Isha Ambani's home

Parineeti responded to the image saying: "Best night ever!"

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra&#039;s party at Isha Ambani&#039;s home
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra had "the best night ever" during an all-girls night at their friend Isha Ambani's home.

The former Miss World visited Isha's new house along with her cousin sister and actress Parineeti Chopra and shared a photograph as they tried their hands at home-made ice cream.

"Making home made ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest. Isha, love you! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here's to many more girls nights. Alia Bhatt, you missed the madness by minutes! Love all you ladies," she captioned the image.

Parineeti responded to the image saying: "Best night ever!"

Priyanka is in India for the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra, who got engaged to Ishita Kumar earlier this year.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up filming "The Sky is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling. 

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraParineeti ChopraIsha AmbaniPriyankaNick Jonas
Next
Story

It's a challenge to play Marathi character: Kriti Sanon

Must Watch

PT2M36S

West Bengal: Scuffle held at booth no. 82 of Rampurhat in Birbhum