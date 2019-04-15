close

Priyanka Chopra wishes luck to 'J-sister' Sophie Turner for GOT season 8

The first episode of Game of Thrones season 8 premiered in the wee hours of Monday

Priyanka Chopra wishes luck to &#039;J-sister&#039; Sophie Turner for GOT season 8

New Delhi: The first episode of Game of Thrones season 8 premiered in the wee hours of Monday. The fans stayed up all night to catch the premiere on time. Global icon Priyanka Chopra was among the legions of fans waiting with bated breath for the first episode. Just a few hours before the release, Priyanka posted a message on Instagram for her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who plays a key role in the Television show.

PeeCee shared a picture of Turner sitting on the magnanimous GOT iron throne and wrote, "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight. Sophie's character in the series is called Sansa Stark, who will battle it out for the iron throne with many other characters.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, shares a great equation with Sophie, who is engaged to Nick's brother Joe Jonas. The girls often share pictures with each other and use the hashtag #jsisters to define their bond. They were recently holidaying in Miami and also danced on a few Bollywood numbers during the holidays.

If reports are to be trusted, Sophie will tie the knot with Joe in France.

