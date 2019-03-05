हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Keith Flint

Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49

Singer Keith Flint, vocalist of The Prodigy band, was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday. He was 49.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

London: Singer Keith Flint, vocalist of The Prodigy band, was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday. He was 49.

An Essex police spokesman confirmed the news of Flint`s demise, reported The Guardian.

"We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10 a.m. on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner," the spokesman said.

Flint had created hits such as "Firestarter" and "Breathe".

