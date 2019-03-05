Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49

London: Singer Keith Flint, vocalist of The Prodigy band, was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday. He was 49.

An Essex police spokesman confirmed the news of Flint`s demise, reported The Guardian.

"We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10 a.m. on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner," the spokesman said.

Flint had created hits such as "Firestarter" and "Breathe".