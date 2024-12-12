Raj Kapoor’s 100th Birth Anniversary: Celebrating The Legacy Of Bollywood’s Showman

Raj Kapoor’s Centenary: Mumbai is gearing up for an unforgettable evening on December 13, 2024, as the Kapoor family, along with the stalwarts of the Indian film industry, come together to celebrate the centenary of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

The event, hosted at PVR Infinity Mall, Andheri West, will serve as a luminous tribute to the visionary filmmaker who defined the golden era of Indian cinema.

This one-of-a-kind event will see the entire Kapoor family, from the iconic Randhir Kapoor to the younger generation torchbearers like Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt, uniting to honor their patriarch. Their presence underscores the family’s collective pride in preserving and celebrating Raj Kapoor’s extraordinary legacy.

The celebration promises to be a spectacular affair, with Bollywood’s biggest names gracing the red carpet.

Esteemed guests include legendary stars like Rekha and Jeetendra, cinematic visionaries like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar, as well as leading actors like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

As part of the centenary celebrations, R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India present Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman.

The festival will screen ten iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, including PVR-Inox and Cinepolis, with tickets priced at ₹100 to honor his vision of making cinema accessible to all.

The festival will spotlight Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated works, spanning nearly four decades:

● Aag (1948)

● Barsaat (1949)

● Awaara (1951)

● Shree 420 (1955)

● Jagte Raho (1956)

● Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

● Sangam (1964)

● Mera Naam Joker (1970)

● Bobby (1973)

● Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

During the premiere night, attendees will also witness the screening of five of Raj Kapoor’s most iconic films: Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, and Bobby, offering a nostalgic journey through his timeless storytelling.

This monumental event not only honors the unparalleled contributions of Raj Kapoor to Indian cinema but also brings together the who’s who of the film industry to celebrate the magic of movies that transcends generations.

The Kapoor family’s dedication to preserving Raj Kapoor’s legacy ensures that his timeless artistry continues to inspire cinephiles worldwide.

