Rajinikanth shares birthday wish for ‘legend’ Amitabh Bachchan, says, ‘the one true sensation and superhero...’

Mumbai: On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan`s 80th birthday, Rajinikanth shared a birthday wish for Big B on social media. Taking to his Twitter handle, Superstar Rajinikanth dropped the birthday wish.

He wrote, "The legend.. someone who has inspired me always... the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always."

See the tweet here -

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in films including `Hum`, `Geraftaar` and others.Big B began his career with the film `Saat Hindustani` in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee`s `Anand` (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Prakash Mehra`s action film `Zanjeer` (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles. As the megastar turned a year older on Tuesday, many fans queued up outside his Mumbai house to catch a glimpse of Bollywood`s Shahenshah.

Ahead of his 80th birthday, the Agnipath actor came up with another new venture `Goodbye`, which is currently running in theatres. In the upcoming months, he will also be seen in `The Intern` remake with Deepika Padukone and `Project K`. He also has `Uunchai` in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in `Annaatthe`, directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.Now, the `Lingaa` actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for the movie `Jailer.` The upcoming movie also includes stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.