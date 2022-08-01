NewsLifestylePeople
RAJKUMMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao turns showstopper for the Indian Couture Week grand finale in Anamika Khanna's sassy Black outfit!

Rajkummar wore a statement neckpiece along with the Sherwani and sent a strong message on gender fluidity to all.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:29 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Rajkummar Rao turned showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna.
  • Dressed in a Black outfit, he stunned the audience with his charm.

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao turned showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna. Dressed in a Black outfit, he stunned the audience with his charm.

Rajkummar wore a statement neckpiece along with the Sherwani and sent a strong message on gender fluidity to all.

"I personally love all her clothes and that is why when I got to know that I`d be walking for her, I was thrilled and excited," said Rajkummar after he closed the show for Anamika. Speaking about Anamika`s collection, the designer closed the Couture Week with spectacular Indian silhouettes, textiles and sentiments.

 

Anamika called this collection `The experiment`."Stemming from an extreme need for change and pushing boundaries, this collection was an open field for experimentation", said Anamika. Treating precious something that always was with reverence, notwithstanding that they may have aged, at the same time and approach of nonchalance to luxury.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajat Bajaj (@filmy_character_)

The shapes were inspired by the `goddess` paired with deconstruction and pattern-making techniques. There was also referencing the ever-exuberant tribal India, approached with an eye of modernism. We are unafraid to align, non-aligned perceptions.

The colour palette varied starting with sombre blacks, delicate lace in ivory to powerful red and emeralds. Metallica played an important role. Pearl, however, took the centre stage.

