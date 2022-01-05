Rakul Preet Singh REACTS to marriage rumours with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani!

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is busy with her work commitments and has as many as 10 films in her kitty. Besides all the interesting projects she is shooting for, it's her personal life that often hogs the limelight.

Last year, Rakul Preet and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public on social media, leaving fans surprised. Recently, the actress in an interview with News18.com was asked to comment on speculation regarding her marriage to which she said it doesn't really bother her.

"Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn’t exist, especially don’t bother me at all. I have learnt to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too. I only feel people shouldn’t speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due," said Rakul Preet Singh.

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson. The film starred Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Next, she has Runway 34 which stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. She will be seen essaying the role of a pilot. It will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

Rakul also has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and a quirky outing titled 'Chhatriwali'.