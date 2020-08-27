Randeep Hooda recovering from leg surgery

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actor Randeep Hooda is recovering from a leg surgery and will be discharged soon, his father informed.

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda is recovering from a leg surgery and will be discharged soon, his father informed.

Randeep was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital here on Wednesday. The actor was accompanied by his father.

"Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a surgery yesterday, he's recovering and will be discharged soon," said Ranbir Hooda, the actor's father.

"He's Covid-19 negative and the surgery went well, so we will be able to take him home soon," he added.

Meanwhile, Randeep celebrated his 44th birthday on August 20. The actor was last seen in web film "Extraction", which starred Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth.

